Video shows SUV being used in attempted business break-in; deputies searching for suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who attempted to break into a business off Ashley Phosphate Road early Friday morning.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Food Lion Shopping Center for a vehicle that collided into a business there.

The owner of Sky Tobacco and Vapor told deputies that a white SUV struck the building.

According to an incident report, the SUV was seen pulling out of the parking lot when deputies arrived. While attempting to track the SUV down, the driver speed away.

The driver ran across Window Hill Boulevard and into the grass at the Cathedral of Praise, where it ran over three raised curves, causing the car to be disabled.

Authorities say the driver, an unknown male who was wearing dark clothing, ran from the vehicle towards Stratton Drive.

Additional law enforcement personnel arrived, along with a K9, to help search for the individual.

Records revealed the SUV had been reported stolen through the North Charleston Police Department the day before.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol informed deputies that there was a video of the incident, which showed the man attempting to break into the business.

The suspect did not make entry into the business.