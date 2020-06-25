Deputies searching for suspects involved in a shootout Wednesday

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Orangeburg County are looking to identify several individuals who were caught on security camera in a shootout at a gas station.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the shooting happened on Wednesday just before 2:00 p.m.; a call came in saying shots were being fired at El Cheapo’s at the intersection of Highways 301 and 176.

“Broad daylight and at a busy convenience store these individuals feel it’s OK to endanger the public,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “If you have any idea or heard anything, know anything, call us. We need these off the street before someone does get hurt.”

Survellience video at the gas station revealed multiple occupants of two vehicles firing at each other.

No one is believed to have been injured in the shooting. Sheriff Ravenell said a motive has not yet been determined.

Deputies say one photo depicts a man in a blue shirt who is believed to have been the driver of one of the vehicles and is considered a person of interest.

If anyone has any information on the subjects, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.