Authorities searching for suspects, believed to be part of “chain gang,” who attempted to steal car, ATM on Johns Island

JOHN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are on the scene of a federal incident at Food Lion on John’s Island early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano tells News 2 that the FBI alerted her department that “a chain gang out of Oklahoma is in the area” and that the individuals are wanted for hooking vehicles onto ATMs and stealing them.

Officials have two individuals in custody and are searching for the remaining three in the woods near the Food Lion on Maybank Highway on John’s Island.

Deputies say the public should be on the lookout for two Black men and one Hispanic man in the area. One is without shoes and some may be shirtless, but there are no other identifying characteristics available at this time.

The group stole a vehicle, but deputies were able to get it and are searching for the owner. If anyone knows the owner of the white vehicle pictured below they should contact deputies.

Authorities have crews on boats in the water, in the woods, and in helicopters as they search for the remaining two suspects.

Deputies say that if you live in the area be on the lookout for two suspects in the area of Maybank Highway on John’s Island. It is two men wearing no shoes and dark clothing with masks on. The suspects got into a tussle with deputies during the incident early Thursday morning.

If someone sees something suspicious related to this incident, the public is asked to immediately contact dispatch at 843-743-7200. Do not approach these subjects. If you have information on the identity of the individuals, you can call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

