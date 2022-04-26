BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County deputies are seeking information about two people who allegedly took a credit card from a woman’s purse at a Bluffton golf course.

Deputies say that the woman’s purse was stolen around 10 a.m. on April 21.

The same day around 10:30 a.m., the stolen credit card was used by two unknown subjects at a Bluffton Road Walmart.

The amount charged and items purchased on the credit card is unknown at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking to identify the pictured individuals.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact Sgt. Kerry Johnson at (843) 255-3300 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.