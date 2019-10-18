Deputies seeking info on 2 believed to be involved in thefts from vehicles

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County released images of a man and woman who they believe are involved in thefts from motor vehicles.

They say video shows a male using a card that had been stolen from one of the victim’s vehicles at a Walgreens in Summerville shortly after the incident occurred.

Deputies say the two individuals were also captured on video by a concerned citizen in Mount Pleasant after he observed them breaking into a vehicle in the post office parking lot.

Both individuals are believed to be driving a grey Hyundai SUV bearing Florida tag CIJ4084.

If you recognize either of these individuals, please contact Det. Owens at 843-832-0010 ext. 5291 as soon as possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES