Deputies seeking info on 2 believed to be involved in thefts from vehicles

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County released images of a man and woman who they believe are involved in thefts from motor vehicles.

They say video shows a male using a card that had been stolen from one of the victim’s vehicles at a Walgreens in Summerville shortly after the incident occurred.

Deputies say the two individuals were also captured on video by a concerned citizen in Mount Pleasant after he observed them breaking into a vehicle in the post office parking lot.

Both individuals are believed to be driving a grey Hyundai SUV bearing Florida tag CIJ4084.

If you recognize either of these individuals, please contact Det. Owens at 843-832-0010 ext. 5291 as soon as possible.