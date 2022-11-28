MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As the holidays approach, sheriff’s offices across the Lowcountry are sharing tips to limit package theft.

The Colleton County and Charleston County Sheriff’s Offices offer the following advice to prevent packages from being stolen.

Network with neighbors

Tracking packages tell you when packages are delivered but does not protect them once on your porch. If you receive mail while you are out of town, deputies suggest asking a neighbor to pick up the package.

Leave specific drop-off instructions

Colleton deputies suggests leaving specific instructions for postal workers if you want a package placed in a particular location.

Most mailing services allow customers to schedule a drop-off time. This ensures someone is home to receive the package. The United States Postal Inspection Service suggests requesting a signature confirmation at the time of delivery.

Use a smart lock

Porch smart locks, or lock boxes, can secure packages on your property. Be sure to indicate smart lock instructions when placing orders.

Install security cameras

Security cameras can bring a sense of security and deter thieves. Tracking activity at your front door may also aid in neighborhood crime watch.

Charleston deputies say some security cameras alert law enforcement during incidents and can help theft investigations.

Have packages delivered to work

Consider having packages delivered to your workplace.

USPS reminds the public that mail theft is a federal crime.

If you find yourself a victim of ‘porch pirates,’ contact local law enforcement and can file claims through your mail carrier.