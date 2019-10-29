Deputies: Subjects exchange gunfire in West Ashley Monday afternoon; 1 injured

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston say two pedestrians – possibly teenagers – shot at a driver on Sunnyvale Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. while a teenage driver, who was the sole occupant, was traveling on the roadway.

He said the victim then drove to a nearby residence on Beechnut Street where he pulled out a handgun, exited his vehicle and shot towards one of the pedestrian subjects who had made their way to the residence.

During an exchange of gunfire, Capt. Antonio said the driver was struck in the leg.

The pedestrian subjects fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and evidence and recovered multiple spent shell casings.

They also served a search warrant on the Beechnut Street address.

The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

During the gunfire, at least one round struck a nearby residence in the 1900 block of Sunnyvale Avenue. Thankfully no one inside the home was injured.