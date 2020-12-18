Deputies: Wanted fugitive used torch to burglarize Lowcountry service station

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a wanted fugitive who should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Antonio Davis and an unidentified person used a portable acetylene torch to burglarize a service station in Colleton County on December 11th.

Both are also suspected in a similar crime that happened on December 15th in the Columbia area.

Authorities say Davis has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous. While they say he lives in Columbia, he is known to frequent the Charleston and Dorchester areas.

Most recently, his vehicle, a 2015 Ford Fusion with SC tag TDJ-223, was recorded in the Remount Road area of North Charleston on Thursday.

Davis is wanted for 2nd degree burglary, arson, and possession of burglary tools.

If you see him, you are asked to contact Captain J.W. Chapman at 843-893-8310 or Detective Brian Varnadoe at 843-893-7093.