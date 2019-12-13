Deputies warn about ‘outstanding warrant’ scam targeting residents in the Lowcountry

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are warning residents about an on-going ‘outstanding warrant’ scam targeting your hard-earned money.

Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said the department has received multiple reports of residents receiving phone calls advising them they have outstanding warrants that need to be cleared up immediately.

In order to do so, the callers are asked to buy Green Dot cards, iTunes cards, or Google Cards. They then tell you to give them the number on those cards.

Once you do that, your money is gone forever.

Sgt. Carson said two people have fallen victim to the scam this week. He said one person lost $500 while another lost $1,400.

“The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will not call and ask you to do anything like this, ever. Neither will other agencies,” said Sgt. Carson. “Quite frankly, if you have an outstanding warrant, you will be located by a member of our Warrants Unit, given a nice pair of shiny, silver, bracelets, and then taken for at least a one night stay at our detention center with all expenses paid.”

If you do receive one of these calls, Sgt. Carson recommends asking the person on the other end to call you back in fifteen minutes so you can call your local agency and verify the warrant. You can also request they meet you at the sheriff’s office at a given time.