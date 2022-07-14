CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputy Michael (Mike) Costanzo has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where he was taken following a severe crash on the Don Holt Bridge in 2020.

Costanzo was critically injured when the driver of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer slammed into him and the driver of a tow truck operator while assisting a motorist on the Don Holt Bridge.

According to the lawsuit, the injured deputy suffered from a severe traumatic brain injury, polytrauma, and multiple orthopedic fractures. He was initially intubated and sedated “due to an increasing level of agitation and a decreasing level of consciousness.”

Costanzo was placed in restraints while in bed due to being a “high fall risk” because of his condition. But despite the family’s wishes to keep him restrained, the lawsuit states that the request was disregarded.

At some point between July 14 and 16, the lawsuit claims that Costanzo’s restraints were removed and on the night of July 16 he fell from his bed to the floor, hitting his head and suffering from a severe displaced fracture of his right arm and shoulder. He had to undergo surgery the following day.

Costanzo’s attorneys maintain that the hospital was negligent in rendering healthcare knowing that he was at a high risk of falling and injuring himself.

He is seeking damages, consequential damages, and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury during trial.

News 2 reached out to MUSC for comment however, we were told they cannot comment on pending litigation for legal reasons.