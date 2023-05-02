NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder following a shooting in North Charleston last week.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department arrested Vincent Lamont Smith, who they said is accused of shooting and injuring a man on Forest Avenue.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, April 26. His charges, in this case, include attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.

Meanwhile, Smith is also facing several additional charges through the Charleston Police Department which include armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

According to a police report from Charleston PD, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at Eastside Market Convenience Store on Red Street last month.

An employee told officers that an unknown man entered the business pointing a firearm and took money from the registers before robbing the victim.

The crime was captured on store surveillance video.

A look at jail records showed multiple arrests for Smith, including a separate attempted murder charge in November 2016 and armed robbery in July 2018.

Smith is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.