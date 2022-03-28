JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities provided an update on a reported attempted kidnapping that happened over the weekend on James Island.

Charleston PD began investigating the incident after receiving a report that an adult male jumped the fence at Murray-LaSaine Montessori School on Saturday afternoon where two children were playing basketball.

They told investigators that the man, described as a heavy-set white male, ran in, and attempted to grab one of them by the arm.

News 2 reached out to the Charleston County School District who told us they were cooperating with police in their investigation, including providing any media.

But in an update on Monday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department said investigators have determined there was no kidnapping attempt.

Multiple detectives reviewed the video they received from the school. Sgt. Wolfsen said the video showed a verbal exchange between the children – aged 10 and 11 – and an unknown person who remained separated by the fence.

“No criminal activity was captured on video, and all persons left the area after the exchange,” said Wolfsen.