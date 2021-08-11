Detectives, family to provide update on woman killed at Pinecrest Apartments in February

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will provide an update on their investigation into the death of a 74-year-old woman.

Mary Hayre was shot to death at the Pine Crest Apartments back in late February. Police say she was found slumped over inside her vehicle in the parking lot.

Family members said Hayre worked at the Salvation Army and had never met a stranger.

“She’s always been around,” said Latasha Hayre. “She’s always been able to help people. It makes no sense, I just don’t know.”

A spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department, Harve Jacobs, said detectives who are investigating the case and Hayre’s family members will speak during Wednesday’s press conference, which will happen at noon.