NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Meeting Street.

The shooting happened at around 1:39 AM on Sunday, December 22.

Detectives are speaking with several subjects that were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department detectives at 843-554-5700 or ncpddetectives@northcharleston.org or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.