Developers fighting to build new hotel in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Developers are fighting for a new hotel in downtown Charleston.

The City of Charleston turned down a proposed hotel on Mary Street last month.

Developers then filed an appeal which the city’s zoning board plans to discuss on Tuesday.

That proposed was initially turned down because of an ordinance limiting the number of full-service hotels on the peninsula.

Only four more full-service hotels will be permitted, according to city officials.

Smaller hotels with 50 to 100 rooms are not subject to the cap in downtown Charleston.