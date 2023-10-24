CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with the Housing Authority of Charleston discussed a project with Cooper River Courts.

The board voted to approve the intent to award the development contract to the Integral Group during a Monday evening meeting, and also provided an update on the Gadsden Green apartments.

It follows recent concerns by residents over what they called “unsafe living conditions” at the public housing complex, which is managed and maintained by the Housing Authority.

Many residents who live there have come forward about problems like mold, mildew, and rodents; however, the housing authority’s chairman said during Monday night’s meeting that only a few units were in bad condition and it’s not representative of the entire complex.

“I’ll be the first to say, those units were in poor condition. But there are 264 units and families in Gadsden Green and we’re only talking about four, five, six units. So, we immediately addressed those. We’ve already effected some repairs in those units. We hired a mold remediation company who has come out and did testing and a lot of instances where people are saying they have mold, it does not qualify for the level of dangerous mold,” explained Herb Partlow, chairman of the Charleston Housing Authority board.