DHEC: 1,532 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 58,003 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 1,532 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 58,003.

DHEC also reported 13 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 961.

State health officials say there are currently 1,488 hospital beds being occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

12 of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Bamberg County (1).

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (4), Aiken (36), Allendale (3), Anderson (46), Bamberg (15), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (34), Berkeley (85), Calhoun (10), Charleston (279), Cherokee (10), Chester (8), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (9), Dillon (13), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (7), Florence (38), Georgetown (12), Greenville (118), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (2), Laurens (9), Lee (3), Lexington (92), Marion (6), Marlboro (1), McCormick (2), Newberry (6), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (52), Pickens (15), Richland (124), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (101), Sumter (29), Union (8), Williamsburg (13), York (64).

DHEC reports that 1,396 hospital beds are currently occupied by patients who have either tested positive, or are under investigation for, COVID-19. 171 of those patients are on ventilators.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.