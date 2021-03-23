DHEC allocating vaccine supply exclusively for overdue second doses

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with Tidelands Health to address the problem of overdue second COVID-19 doses.

DHEC is allocating a supply of 2,340 vaccines to be used exclusively for individuals who have had problems getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tidelands will be holding a clinic to administer the second doses. Registration is required and can be done at this link or by calling 1-866-TIDELANDS.

To qualify individuals must have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine over 23 days prior, and “must have been unable to secure a second dose.”