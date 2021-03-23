DHEC allocating vaccine supply exclusively for overdue second doses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with Tidelands Health to address the problem of overdue second COVID-19 doses.

DHEC is allocating a supply of 2,340 vaccines to be used exclusively for individuals who have had problems getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tidelands will be holding a clinic to administer the second doses. Registration is required and can be done at this link or by calling 1-866-TIDELANDS.

To qualify individuals must have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine over 23 days prior, and “must have been unable to secure a second dose.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES