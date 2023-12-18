CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the heavy flooding from Sunday’s Nor’easter storm, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), announced several shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston and Georgetown counties are closed.
In Charleston County, the following harvesting sites are closed:
- Shellfish Management Area 6B – McClellanville/Cape Romain Harbor/Cape Island
- Shellfish Management Area 7 – Bulls Bay
- Shellfish Management Area 8 – Bull Island/Capers Island/Isle of Palms
- Shellfish Management Area 9A – Isle of Palms/ Hamlin Sound/Sullivans Island
In Georgetown County, the following harvesting sites are closed:
- Shellfish Management Area 4 – Murrells Inlet
- Shellfish Management Area 5 – North Inlet
- Shellfish Management Area 6A – North and South Santee
“These temporary closures go into effect at official sunset today, December 18,” said Mike Marshall, DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section manager. “These harvesting areas will be evaluated and reopened once water quality data indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting.”