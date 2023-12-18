CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the heavy flooding from Sunday’s Nor’easter storm, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), announced several shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston and Georgetown counties are closed.

In Charleston County, the following harvesting sites are closed:

Shellfish Management Area 6B – McClellanville/Cape Romain Harbor/Cape Island

Shellfish Management Area 7 – Bulls Bay

Shellfish Management Area 8 – Bull Island/Capers Island/Isle of Palms

Shellfish Management Area 9A – Isle of Palms/ Hamlin Sound/Sullivans Island

In Georgetown County, the following harvesting sites are closed:

Shellfish Management Area 4 – Murrells Inlet

Shellfish Management Area 5 – North Inlet

Shellfish Management Area 6A – North and South Santee

“These temporary closures go into effect at official sunset today, December 18,” said Mike Marshall, DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section manager. “These harvesting areas will be evaluated and reopened once water quality data indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting.”