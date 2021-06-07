DHEC denies request from Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health to reconsider citation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has denied a request from Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health to reconsider its citation against the facility.

The facility was cited following the January 4 arrest and subsequent death of Jamal Sutherland, a patient at the facility.

Sutherland was taken into custody after becoming violent at Palmetto Behavioral Health. He died after deputies at the Al Cannon Detention Center attempted to extract him from his cell to attend a bond hearing.

DHEC cited Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health for violating a protocol that stipulates incidents that result in inmate injuries be reported within 10 days.

The facility was given until June 4 to submit a plan detailing changes that would be made in response to the violation.

In a response to the facility, DHEC stated based on its review and findings of an inspection, “the department has determined that the citation will not be rescinded.”

DHEC expects a plan of correction from the facility within five days.