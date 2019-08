MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has granted Trident Health a nine month extension of a certificate of need.

Trident wants to build a new 50 bed acute care hospital in Moncks Corner.

DHEC initially approved the plans in 2009.

The plans have stalled due to concerns of building on wetlands and a need for approval from the Army Corp of Engineers.