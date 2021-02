CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting multiple COVID-19 testing sites across the Lowcountry.

People can get testing Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following testing locations:

Goose Creek Health Center

Northwoods Public Health Clinic in North Charleston

Colleton County Health Department

MAKO Medical in Moncks Corner

For more information on DHEC testing sites, you can visit the DHEC website.