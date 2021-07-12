DHEC hosting multiple vaccination clinics this week in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Department of Health and Environmental Control will host several vaccination clinics across the Lowcountry this week.

Tuesday, July 13th, there will be a Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic at North Area Health Clinic in North Charleston from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will also host a Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic later that afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 14th, DHEC will host a Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic at the Colleton County Health Department from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, July 15th, there will be two Moderna and Johnson and Johnson clinics. The first will be in Summerville at the Health Department from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30p p.m. Another clinic will be at the Moncks Corner Health Department from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

