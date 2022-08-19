CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials will discuss the importance of immunizations to protect “people of all ages from many different diseases” during an event at the Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital on Friday.

It is part of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) effort to raise awareness of the state’s Immunization Awareness Week.

“Vaccinations help us lead safe, healthy, and happy lives by protecting people of all ages from common, yet serious diseases,” said Beth Poore, Outreach and Education Coordinator for DHEC’s Division of Immunization. “With children going back to school across South Carolina, now is the perfect time to talk to your healthcare provider about which vaccines are right for you and your family.”

DHEC’s director, Dr. Edward Simmer, will be in attendance along with Dr. Allison Eckard, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases for MUSC, and members with the South Carolina Immunization Coalition (SCIC).