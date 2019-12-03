DHEC offers free HIV testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering statewide free HIV testing today!

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), South Carolina is ranked 10th nationally for the rate of HIV cases, with about 20,000 HIV positive people living in the state.

According to DHEC officials, HIV medications can enable patients to lead a normal life: “you don’t die, you don’t get sick from it, and you don’t infect anyone.”

Officials also stressed that those not on medications are more likely to die from HIV related causes.