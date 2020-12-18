DHEC recommends no traveling through this holiday season as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With only one week away from Christmas, state and local health officials urging people to take precaution as many will be hitting the roads or flying this upcoming weekend.

With the number of positive COVID-19 cases at a continuous rise, celebrating this holiday season puts you and your family at risk for catching the virus.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials saw an uptick in positive cases and are now planning for another one just days away from Christmas.

Just a week after the state saw its highest case total ever, the CDC urges that you not travel at all. The fear for health officials is another spike.

Triple A predict, 34 million fewer travelers this holiday season, that is down nearly 29%. South Carolina’s decline is 480,000 compared to 2019.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says staying home means staying safe.

When out in public, officials encourage that you wear a mask and social distance.

“Even though the airlines and the trains and the buses have been really trying to keep everything safe, it only takes one sneeze to contaminate and ruin the last cleaning event,” said Dr. Michael Schmidt, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at MUSC.

Thursday a FDA panel voted to recommend emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine.

The final vote is soon to be expected to be approved by the FDA.