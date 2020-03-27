1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. McMaster, Sens. Graham and Scott discuss state’s response to COVID-19 Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

DHEC releases state coronavirus case numbers by zip code

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released confirmed COVID-19 numbers by zip code on Friday.

The data shows Charleston County leads the state with 91 cases as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

CHARLESTON COUNTY:

DORCHESTER COUNTY:

BERKELEY COUNTY:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY:

COLLETON COUNTY:

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY:

DHEC is expected to release new numbers regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases later Friday afternoon. To see the full list of cases by zip code, please click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES