DHEC reports widespread and more cases of the flu over past few weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)– New influenza numbers are out here in South Carolina which includes two more deaths.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control now reports a total of ten flu deaths so far this season.

DHEC reports widespread and more cases of the flu over the past few weeks and said the season is far from over.

The data for the week ending December 14th shows nearly 90 people were hospitalized with the flu.

It brings the total flu-related hospital visits to more than 300.

Five children from infancy to four years old visited the hospital.

12 children between the ages of 5-17 were hospitalized.

20 people between the ages of 18-49 were sent to the hospital.

People between 50-64 had 20 hospital stays.

There were 25 hospitalizations of people 65 and older.

Flu activity typically peaks between December and February and health officials report seeing the flu as late as May.