DHEC takes down feature allowing people to look up COVID-19 cases by ZIP code

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –After days of being able to look up confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, that service is no longer available. Now, some local leaders are fighting back to try and get state health officials to continue releasing the data.

Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says local numbers are crucial because flattening the curve is a community effort.

“I think DHEC is creating chaos by all of a sudden saying maybe the public can not be responsible with this data which is sort of the tone of the message the put out today on their Twitter account.” Mayor Will Haynie, Mt. Pleasant

Mayor Haynie says it adds insult to injury that the service had been available to the public for days before it was taken down.

“We have to have an idea of where we are on that curve, I mean it’s hard to flatten it when you aren’t really allowed to see the curve, it’s hard when you start giving out that kind of information to the citizens, it’s hard to then take it away. Especially right in the middle of an emergency, and what we need right now is stability, and we need order.” Mayor Will Haynie, Mt. Pleasant

Mayor Greg Habib of Goose Creek also weighed in on how valuable the numbers are to local leaders.

“Local data is important in this process because so many of the decisions today are being made at the local level. Knowing that we are now at 18 or 19 cases in Berkeley County, but I do know that the cases are centered in the ZIP code that includes the city of Goose Creek, as we move forward I need to know what those numbers are doing. I don’t buy the notion that people get a false sense of security thinking that it is not in their community.” Mayor Greg Habib, Goose Creek

DHEC released this statement below on the decision on Twitter.

The desire to obtain details about where infected people are known to be has become a disturbing distraction because it suggests that there are still individuals who don’t understand the potential threat for exposure for anyone and the need for everyone to take precautions. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) March 31, 2020

Both Mayors are asking DHEC to re-release that information to the public.

