Diocese of Charleston to announce 14th Bishop in special announcement Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 14th Bishop of Charleston will be announced Tuesday morning.

Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone is expected to introduce the new Bishop during a special meeting at the Diocese of Charleston Assembly Hall.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Pope Francis accepted this month the resignation of Bishop Guglielmone, 76, and appointed Rev. Jacques E. Fabre, C.S. as Bishop-elect of Charleston.

Rev. Fabre currently serves as an administrator at San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park, Georgia, and as the local superior of the Scalabrinian priests in Atlanta, Georgia.

You can watch the special announcement on YouTube by clicking here.