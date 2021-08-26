Director of Charleston Beach Foundation announces candidacy for Mount Pleasant Town Council

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A long-time Mount Pleasant resident announced her candidacy for Mount Pleasant Town Council this week.

Myra Jones has worked as director of the Charleston Beach Foundation, a group that works to promote and advocate for “expanded and enhances access” to Charleston area beaches over the past year.

“That work culminated in the enactment of a law ensuring that, never again, will a municipality restrict access to public roadways that lead to our state’s public beaches without prior approval of the State Department of Transportation,” Jones said in a news release on Monday.

A full-time paralegal, Jones devotes her spare time to family and community service.

“I am seeking a seat at the table to have a more effective and active role in government,” said Jones. “I am not a politician but have been a community servant for most of my life, giving of my time to various charities. My life and work experiences, community service and successful advocacy efforts, along with a strong work ethic, will allow me to look at issues from all angles to find the best solutions for issues facing our community. As Abraham Lincoln said, government should be ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’. People is who I am.”

Jones was born in Sumter, South Carolina but grew up in the West Ashley community, even graduating from St. Andrews High School. She said her family has had deep roots in the Charleston community dating back to the mid-1700s.