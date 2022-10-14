CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) is just four months away and eager attendees no longer have to wait to buy tickets.

General admission passes, special event tickets and select VIP packages are available for purchase beginning Friday, Oct. 14.

Purchasers can save 20% off general admission passes through Nov. 1 when purchasing online using code “SEWE2023.” Special event tickets and VIP packages are not eligible for the discount.

The annual event spans five venues across the downtown Charleston area–Brittlebank Park, Charleston Marriott, Charleston Place hotel, Charleston Visitor Center, Gaillard Center, and Marion Square–and has grown into one of the city’s most anticipated festivals.

SEWE brings in around 500 exhibitors and 40,000 attendees each year, highlighting the great outdoors through art exhibitions, live entertainment, special events, and sporting vendors that keep attendees of all ages coming back for more.

Top events like the Dock Dog competition, live animal shows, and fly fishing demonstrations are returning for the 41st year in addition to new featured artists and craftsmen.

SEWE will be held from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, 2023. More information on the event can be found here.