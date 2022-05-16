NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Disney Junior Live is coming to North Charleston this fall.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center will hold Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza on November 5.

The show is an immersive interactive concert experience that follows Mickey and Minnie as they prepare for their costume party.

“We are going to blow the minds of Disney Junior fans with all the on-stage fun and new songs we have in store for them,” Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment, said. “We are so excited to be working with the Disney Junior team again on this premier preschool production bringing back all the beloved Disney characters, and now, for the first time, ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” Shank said.

Mickey, Minnie and Goofy will be joined on stage by the following Disney friends:

Doc McStuffins

Puppy Dog Pals

Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”

Team Spidey from ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

“It is great to be able to bring the Disney Junior characters back on the road again, bigger and better, with incredible acrobatics, songs, and dances,” Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president, Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning, Licensing, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said.

Tickets go on sale May 20.

Parents can visit disneyjuniortour.com for tickets and show information.