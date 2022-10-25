CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies and other authorized collectors across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29 giving residents a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the events encourage the public to get dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medication “as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”

Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicates that opioid overdoses have increased statewide since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, there were 1,400 deaths involving opioids in South Carolina, a nearly 60% increase from the previous year.

Drop sites will be set up across the area from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday for the takeback.

Agency Location Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Vincent’s Drugstore

110 Planted Row Ln

Johns Island, S.C. 29455

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Litchfield Exchange

14329 Ocean Highway

Pawleys Island, S.C. 29585 Goose Creek Police Department GCPD Headquarters

519 N Goose Creek Blvd

Goose Creek, S.C. 29445 Joint Base Charleston Air Base

101 Lawson Dr

Joint Base Charleston, S.C. 29404



Naval Weapons Station

2316 Red Bank Rd

Goose Creek, S.C. 29445 Mount Pleasant Police Department Walmart

1481 N Hwy 17

Mt Pleasant, S.C. 29464



Tidewater Pharmacy

421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd

Mt Pleasant, S.C. 29464 MUSC Public Safety MUSC Bus Stop

Johnathan Lucas Street Santee Cooper Santee Cooper Headquarters

1 Riverwood Dr

Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461 Summerville Police Department SPD Headquarters

300 W 2nd N St

Summerville, S.C. 29483

*EDITOR’S NOTE: These are locations listed on the DEA website as of Oct. 25. Changes may be made to this article as new sites are added.