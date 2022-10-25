CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement agencies and other authorized collectors across the Lowcountry are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 29 giving residents a safe, convenient way to clear out their medicine cabinet.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the events encourage the public to get dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medication “as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”
Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicates that opioid overdoses have increased statewide since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, there were 1,400 deaths involving opioids in South Carolina, a nearly 60% increase from the previous year.
Drop sites will be set up across the area from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday for the takeback.
|Agency
|Location
|Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
|Vincent’s Drugstore
110 Planted Row Ln
Johns Island, S.C. 29455
|Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
|Litchfield Exchange
14329 Ocean Highway
Pawleys Island, S.C. 29585
|Goose Creek Police Department
|GCPD Headquarters
519 N Goose Creek Blvd
Goose Creek, S.C. 29445
|Joint Base Charleston
|Air Base
101 Lawson Dr
Joint Base Charleston, S.C. 29404
Naval Weapons Station
2316 Red Bank Rd
Goose Creek, S.C. 29445
|Mount Pleasant Police Department
|Walmart
1481 N Hwy 17
Mt Pleasant, S.C. 29464
Tidewater Pharmacy
421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mt Pleasant, S.C. 29464
|MUSC Public Safety
|MUSC Bus Stop
Johnathan Lucas Street
|Santee Cooper
|Santee Cooper Headquarters
1 Riverwood Dr
Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461
|Summerville Police Department
|SPD Headquarters
300 W 2nd N St
Summerville, S.C. 29483
*EDITOR’S NOTE: These are locations listed on the DEA website as of Oct. 25. Changes may be made to this article as new sites are added.