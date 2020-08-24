Districts in the Lowcountry still working to finalize plans for the first day of school

Teachers in the Williamsburg County School District report to school for the first time on Monday as public schools prepare for the first day of school on September 8th.

Each district in the tri-county continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in its area as it will determine modes of instruction for the fall.

The Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees plans to meet on Monday and provide an update on the school’s safe restart plan in the Superintendent’s report as well as a vote on the school’s mask policy.

Right now, CCSD’s back to school options include face to face instruction, temporary remote instruction, or students can enroll in the Virtual Academy to learn completely online.

Parents can also expect an update for the 2020-2021 School opening in Dorchester District Two.

Dorchester District Two’s back to school options include face to face instruction, hybrid instruction (2 days in person, 3 days online) as well as a complete online model.

Both of the district’s plans above will be based on the COVID transmission rates in the areas. If there is a steady decline in the weeks leading up to the start of school, that’s when each district will determine if it’s safe to put kids back in school for in person instruction.

The Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees meeting gets underway virtually at 4 p.m.

This meeting will be live streamed to the public via CCSD’s Youtube channel.

Dorchester District Two’s Board of Trustees meeting will happen in person at the Adult Learning Center Suite A Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.

Public access to School Board meetings will be via the District’s website.