DNR offering free boat inspections in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fourth of July is Thursday and for many that means a day out on the boat. This week, the Department of Natural Resources is offering courtesy inspections right here in the Lowcountry.

They will check for safety equipment like life jackets along with registration. If there are any issues, you will not get a ticket, however, the issues must be fixed before launching your boat.

On July 6, DNR will set up four locations from ten to noon:

Cypress Gardens Landing on Dunham Creek

Remleys Point Landing on the Wando River

Wappoo Cut and the public landing on the Combahee River

On July 7, they will set up at five locations from ten to noon:

William Dennis Landing on the Tail Race Canal

Garris Landing in Awendaw

Limehouse landing on the Stono River

Jessen Landing on the Ashley River and Wacca Wache landing on the Waccamaw River.

To report boating violations, such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.