CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is reminding people that pets should never be left in cars as temperatures reach into the mid-to-upper 90s across the Lowcountry.

Even with the already high daily temperatures, forecasters say heat index values – or that “feels like” temperature could reach more than 110° in the afternoons. Temperatures could soar even higher inside vehicles, even in the shade.

Pet owners should limit outdoor activities with their animals and primarily leave them inside. Do not take them outside to the beach or other outside events, animal advocates warn.

They say dogs can overheat even while swimming.

“Don’t leave pets in cars – even for a quick run into a store – it is just too dangerous,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore. “Please don’t take them to the beach or park when temperatures are this high. Instead, take them in the early morning hours before 8:00 A.M.”

Animal advocates say “cracking a window” absolutely does not work.

“Plain and simple, cracking the windows in a vehicle makes little to no difference to lessen the temperature within it. On a hot day, the temperature in your vehicle can exceed 120 degrees within 20 minutes, which can be fatal to your pet,” officials say.

If you must take pets outside, there should be a shady place for them to escape the sun and should never linger on hot asphalt during periods of extreme heat. Pets’ sensitive paw pads can burn easily.

Pets should always have access to water.