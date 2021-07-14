Do you qualify? Hurricane home prep grant available for Charleston-area homeowners

EDITOR’S NOTE: The window for summer applications has closed, but you can sign up to notified about the upcoming winter funding opportunity.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Charleston-area homeowners may qualify for a grant to pay for hurricane shutters, windows, or roof bracing.

Through the South Carolina Safe Home program, administered by the SC Department of Insurance, homeowners may receive matching and non-matching grant funds to help make their homes more resistant to hurricane and high-wind damage.

The funds provided by this program are for “retrofitting owner-occupied, single-family homes,” according to Myrtle Beach City government on Facebook.

SC Safe Home funds can not be used for remodeling, home repair or new construction, according to the city, and grants will not exceed $5,000.00.

The grants are awarded based on the total annual adjusted gross household income, adjusted for family size relative to the county area median income or the state median family income, whichever is higher.

If the cost of the project exceeds the amount of the grant award, the remaining cost is the responsibility of the homeowner.

If you have any questions, you can contact the SC Safe Home Grant Program staff by calling (803) 737 – 6087 or emailing scsafehome@doi.sc.gov.