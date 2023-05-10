CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a person while aboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship last month.

According to court documents, FBI officials were notified on April 29 that the ship’s security officers had arrested a man — later identified as Antonio Salazar Munos — for the sexual assault of another passenger.

The victim told FBI agents that Munos had forced himself on her multiple times at multiple locations on the ship without her consent, according to documents.

FBI officials stated that the ship’s medical examiner found “evidence of physical trauma” on the victim that was consistent with her recollection of events. The victim reportedly suffered from a swollen lip, swollen upper left eye socket, and swollen upper left forehead, among other injuries.

Documents also show that a search of a cabin revealed evidence of an assault including blood-stained bed sheets and linens and vomit-stained towels.

Munos admitted to having sex with the victim during an interview with investigators, documents state.

He was charged with aggravated sexual abuse and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A bond hearing is still pending, but Munos has been ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to court records.

In a statement to News 2, a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line said: “Our security team cooperated with law enforcement officers in their investigation.”