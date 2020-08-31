Doctor explains colon cancer following Chadwick Boseman’s death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Actor Chadwick Boseman died on August 28 at age 43 after a 4 year battle with colon cancer.

This has sparked a conversation on the disease.

Dr. Kenneth Perry, an emergency doctor with Trident Health, says that colon cancer in a younger person (under the age of 50) is rare but it’s not impossible.

“Age 50 is really where the risk factor increases, so over 50 is the bulk of people having colorectal cancers, but we do know that there are some people that get it younger…and it can sometimes be a little more virulent and a little bit stronger for lots of different reasons,” said Dr. Perry.

He says that most doctors recommend that anyone who has a concern should talk to their primary healthcare provider or simply go get screened.

Screenings can help catch the illness early and the earlier it’s found and treated the better the chances are for a complete recovery.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends several colorectal cancer screening strategies, including stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and a virtual colonoscopy.

According to the American Cancer Society, the recommended age for a colonoscopy is now 45 or 10 years younger than the family member at time of diagnosis (whichever comes first), but screenings can be done at any age.

Dr. Perry shared some of the signs to look out for that can be connected to colon cancer.

“A change in your bowel habits, you’re having diarrhea without any specific reason, long standing or you find that you have more difficulty going to the bathroom.” Dr. Kenneth Perry, Trident Health

Trident Health was selected as a national Case Observation Site for minimally invasive robotic-assisted colorectal surgery.

The use of robots to assist in colorectal procedures helps make the operation less invasive and can be used to remove cancerous areas and even parts of the colon itself.

Click here for more information on colon cancer screenings.