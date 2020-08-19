Doctor speaks on importance of immunizations ahead of sending kids back to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As children begin to head back to school amid the pandemic, it’s critical your child is up to date on all vaccines.

The Assistant Director at Trident Medical Center Dr. Ken Perry said it’s important to remember all of the viruses that existed before the Coronavirus and that now more than ever we need to maintain our health.

He said getting your child their immunization shots is how their body will build up antibodies that fight off other viruses like the flu. If a child doesn’t get their flu vaccine but develops symptoms, it could put doctors in a bind of trying to figure out which symptom their diagnosing.

“Which means possibly they’re going to even get in contact with flu and now we’re in the conundrum of, are you suffering from COVID 19, the flu, both?” said Dr. Perry.

One of the biggest struggles for parents at the moment is whether or not to physically bring children to the pediatrician. This is because some parents are fearful doing so would put their child at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Perry wants to reassure parents that healthcare workers have been dealing with this virus since the beginning. He said several pediatric units also have protocols in place to maintain safety.

He even argues there are several offices across the Lowcountry that offer drive-up appointments where you don’t have to get out of your car.

“Either way each office is ready for this,” Dr. Perry said. “Ready enough that you should trust that it’s necessary to keep going to those appointments.”

For parents who are still unsure, Dr. Perry said to call your pediatrician. He suggests having the conversations and voicing any concerns so that a plan is in place to get your child up to date on their needed vaccines ahead of returning to school.