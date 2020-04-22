Doctors say people who smoke are at just as high a risk for severe coronavirus illness complications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New studies show people with a history of smoking are more at risk for needing a higher level of care if they have COVID-19.

According to News and World Report, that risk is 14 times higher and the patient is more likely to need a ventilator.

Experts say it doesn’t matter what the substance is that you’re putting into your lungs, whether it be tobacco, marijuana, or a vapor. Each substance plays a factor in a negative outcome if contracting the coronavirus.

Emergency Physician Ken Perry with Trident Medical Center explained when you pull substances into your lungs, there is certain mechanical damage that happens to it.

“So, when you’re vaping, for instance, you’re taking in this substance which is going to be an oil-like substance or a vapor… It’s going to get really deep in your lungs, and there are certain cells – specifically the ones that actually help get the particulate out of your lungs – that actually die from this,” said Perry.

He said these cells can become functionally damaged.

“And when they’re damaged, it’s hard for you to actually be able to cough up a lot of the congestion,” he said.

Certain receptors appear to be regulated at the cellular level. Dr. Perry said those receptors normally don’t really affect many people, but it seems to be at least with this current coronavirus, that those receptors are what make you really susceptible to downstream problems.

He says quitting smoking cold-turkey isn’t going to protect you from the virus but if you do smoke, you need to be more mindful about how you go about your day.

“It might put you at risk if you’re around someone who’s had it,” Dr. Perry said. “So, you might end up falling into the risk population that really needs to be on top of social distancing, on top of wearing a mask, on top of washing your hands, and really being cognizant of how far away you are from people and making sure you’re not getting sick.”

He notes keeping your doctor in the know about your smoking history is key.

“Tomorrow we might get a recommendation from the CDC or certain researchers that say, ‘ hey, if your patients have x-risk factor, which might be smoking marijuana or having vaped in the past, make sure you use this medication or make sure you do this early,'” Perry said. “Those are the things that are going to help you in the long run.”

Dr. Perry said a lot of research still needs to be done as this is an ever-changing disease, however, he notes doctors are working their best on the frontlines to try and keep people alive.