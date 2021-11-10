Doctors urging families to get their vaccinations ahead of the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — As Thanksgiving approaches, officials are letting the public know that they still have time to get vaccinated and protect yourself against COVID-19 ahead of the holidays.

Reports show that being fully vaccinated can significantly lower the risk of severe illness or death. This could also help families enjoy a somewhat normal Thanksgiving again.

Experts say get your shot if you have not already and if you are currently eligible for a booster shot, get it.

Right now, doctors are highlighting the important of vaccination for all eligible people, including children ages 5 to 11.

While there is no way to have children fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving, doctors say having just one dose could make a difference.

“When grandma comes around the mildly ill child with COVID-19, grandma and grandpa and the elderly, and the other adult range are gonna be those who are going to experience Covid,” said Dr. Scott Curry, Medical University of South Carolina. “And if they’re unvaccinated, it could be a significant risk for hospitalization and worst.”

COVID-19 is not the only virus to be prepared for, individuals should also get their flu shot before the holidays.

Doctors also urge families to get a rapid COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving Day and to continue following CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask, keep gatherings small and limit them to just members of your family.