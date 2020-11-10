Doctors weigh in on Thanksgiving travel

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends only celebrating the holidays within your own household this year.

If traveling is part of your Thanksgiving day plans Dr. Kenneth Perry at Trident says that will be the most dangerous part of your trip in terms of COVID-19 exposure and flying make actually be safer than driving.

“If you’re on one of the carriers that are leaving appropriate distance that might actually minimize your exposure rather than a seven or eight-hour car ride,” Perry stated.

Travel to or from the Midwest is not recommended as they are currently seeing spikes in coronavirus numbers.

Perry advises those that are high risk should avoid traveling altogether like “someone who is either in the nursing home or someone who is extremely ill or chronically ill or on immunosuppressant drugs.”

Masks should always be worn even at home if you are around people you don’t usually see.

“You want to minimize the contact as best you can. So that family-style meal where you put everything in the middle of the table and you sort of have to reach over and get really close to other people as you trying to get that next plate probably is not the best option,” Perry added.

If you will be traveling or seeing family for the holiday doctors recommend you quarantine for ten days before Thanksgiving.

