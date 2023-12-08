CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As temperatures drop, you may notice more people sniffling, coughing, and calling out from work and school because of the cold or flu.

The foods we eat play a big role in keeping us healthy – or unhealthy – and when it comes to fighting off bugs this time of year, dietitians have a few tips to share on the foods you should be reaching for right now to boost your immune system, and foods to look for if you are already feeling under the weather.

Jeannie Boyer is a clinical dietitian with Roper St. Francis Healthcare. She says the path to staying healthy often begins with your spoon and fork.

Boyer said prevention starts way before cold and flu season even begins. Rather than reaching for one specific food or supplement that may be marketed to you as a “wonder drug,” it’s the big picture of your nutrition that will keep you healthy – a diet that is rich with fruits and veggies, healthy fibers and whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

And as far as some common old wives’ tales go, while there is no magical cure-all, there is something to a big bowl of chicken noodle soup.

“That is where chicken soup comes in. We have fluids from the broth, we have protein from the chicken, anti-inflammatory properties, we have antioxidants from the onions and garlic, a little vitamin C from the ginger, so that is where chicken soup comes to save the day when you have a cold,” she said. “It’s not healing your cold, but it is proving a lot of healthy properties to help you feel better.”

So, that classic chicken noodle soup gets the thumbs-up from the experts; however, she did add if it’s coming from a can, it will not have the same immune-boosting properties as something homemade on the stove.