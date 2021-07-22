Dog, gecko killed in early morning house fire on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two family pets were killed during an early morning house fire on Daniel Island.

Several agencies responded to a two-story home on Josiah Street around 1:30 a.m. where smoke was seen venting from the structure.

“Firefighters quickly entered the home and extinguished the fire on the first floor while additional crews searched the home,” said Chief Michael Julazadeh with the Charleston Fire Department.

The two occupants called 9-1-1 after returning home and seeing the fire, according to Chief Julazadeh. Neither were injured.

Firefighters located a cat and ferret that survived. A dog and gecko did not make it out of the fire.

Investigators determined the fire originated within the living room, but the cause remains under investigation.