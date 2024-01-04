NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog named “Hachi,” brought into the Charleston Animal Society with a bullet in his cheek, is available for adoption.

A good Samaritan found Hachi on Christmas Day and noticed a small puncture wound on his face.

He was taken to Charleston Animal Society, and after days of monitoring the injury, it began to abscess, stated the shelter on Facebook.

Veterinarians performed surgery to open the wound, and that’s when they discovered the wound was from a bullet lodged in Hachi’s cheek.

The bullet did not damage the dog’s jaw and was safely removed, said Charleston Animal Society.

Hachi is now available for adoption at the shelter located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston.

If you would like to donate to other dogs in the care of the Charleston Animal Society and are suffering like Hachi, click here.