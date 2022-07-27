CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry pups are getting the chance to make a splash at Charleston County waterparks in September.

After waterpark season ends, pet owners will have two opportunities to take their four-legged friends for a day of fun in the sun at one of Charleston County’s three waterparks.

Credit: Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission

On Saturday, September 10, dogs will be allowed to paddle in the pools at Splash Island Waterpark at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park and Splash Zone Waterpark at James Island County Park.

Dog Day Afternoon on Sunday, September 11 will be held at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park.

In order to join in on the fun, owners must register themselves and their pooches for one of two timed sessions at each waterpark. The sessions are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration fees are $15 per dog in advance at $20 per dog at the waterpark gate, if space allows.

Dogs must be up to date on all appropriate vaccinations to enter the parks. Puppies under six months and female dogs “in heat” are not permitted.