Dominion Energy accepting applications for its ‘Educational Equity Scholarship Program’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is awarding $500,000 in scholarships to assist African American and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the utility provider’s service area.

According to Dominion Energy, the scholarships will be the first made under the Dominion Energy – a six-year, $10 million initiative to help with higher education expenses.

The scholarship application deadline is January 25th at 4:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. central time).

To be eligible, students must:

• self-identify as Black or African American; Hispanic or Latino; American Indian or Alaska Native; Asian; or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander with higher education expenses; and

• be high school seniors or graduates, or current college undergraduates residing in Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Idaho, Wyoming or Utah, with plans to enroll full time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.

Dominion says 60 scholarships totaling $500,000 will be awarded this year.

Of those, 20 scholarships of $5,000 each will be made available for students enrolled in two-year schools, while 40 scholarships of $10,000 each will be awarded to students enrolled in four-year schools.

Scholarship recipients will be able to renew scholarships as they progress in school, provided they meet certain criteria, such as GPA requirements and residence in an eligible state.

The program is administered by Scholarship America, a nonprofit that specializes in the management of scholarship and tuition assistance programs. Scholarship America will support Dominion Energy in the selection of finalists.

Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.

Dominion also has committed $25 million to 11 historically black colleges and universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina. The six-year “HBCU Promise” program will support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses and educational programs in clean energy