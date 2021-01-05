Dominion Energy and Public Service Commission allowing customers to weigh in on potential rate increase

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion energy filed to raise rates by 7.75% in August which would increase rates about $9.68 a month for the average residential customer.

If approved by the Public Service Commission, the monthly increase could affect power bills for more than 750,000 customers in South Carolina.

It would increase total revenue for Dominion Energy by $178 million.

Dominion Energy customers now have two chances to participate in the last two hearings which are Tuesday and Thursday.

To schedule a time to speak at the hearings customers can email communications@psc.sc.gov or call 803-896-5133.

To be included you must submit your name and phone number by January 6th at 4:45 pm.

Customers can testify over the phone or in-person.

The commission is expected to make a decision on the increase by February 15th.